Flint signs for Tampa Bay Sun after Celtic exit

Celtic fan favourite Natasha Flint has completed a permanent move to newly-formed American side Tampa Bay Sun.

The English striker spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan from Liverpool, scoring 11 goals in 14 league appearances to help Celtic win their first SWPL title.

It was Flint's second loan spell at the Glasgow club and she once again topped it off with silverware, having lifted the Scottish Cup in 2023.

Following the conclusion of her contract with Liverpool, the 27-year-old makes the switch to Tampa Bay Sun ahead of their debut season in the inaugural USL Super League.