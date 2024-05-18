Flint River wins Friday, forces Game 3 on Saturday

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – In a win-or-go-home scenario, the Flint River Wildcats came through in a big way Friday. After dropping Game 1 to Robert Toombs on Thursday, the Wildcats pitched a shutout, winning Game 2 10-0. The win forces a winner-take-all Game 3 for the GIAA Class 1A State Championship on Saturday at 1 pm at Macon’s Luther Williams Field. You can watch the highlights and postgame from Friday’s Game 2 in the video player above.

