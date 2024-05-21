Flint River falls to Robert Toombs in GIAA Class A Baseball State Championship

MACON (WRBL) – The Flint River High School Baseball team has had a tremendous season. Undefeated in their region, and advancing to the state title game. Their opponent would be the Robert Toombs Crusaders.

This series was as evenly matched as possible, advancing to a deciding third game. But even though the Wildcats found themselves down by one run in the final inning, they never quit. It came down to two outs, bases loaded, and a full count. But, the Wildcats would be unable to bring any more runs in.

Robert Toombs would take the win 7-6, winning the GIAA Class A state championship over Flint River. You can see highlights and postgame coverage from the final game in the video player above.

