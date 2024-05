WOODBURY, Ga. (WRBL) – Congratulations to the Flint River Wildcats on advancing to the GIAA Class 1A State Baseball Championship! The Wildcats defeated David Emanuel Academy in a two-game sweep Saturday, winning Game 1 9-4 and Game 2 12-1 to clinch their spot in Macon next weekend. You can watch the highlights of Game 1 in the video player above.

