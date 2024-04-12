Flint named SWPL player of the month

Natasha Flint has named the SWPL's player of the month after easing back into life at Celtic.

The on-loan Liverpool striker scored four goals in March as Elena Sadiku's side prevailed in huge encounters with their title rivals, beating both Rangers and Glasgow City last month.

Flint was integral in those clashes, scoring a brace in the Old Firm derby, as well as the second in their 2-1 win over City.

The 27-year-old saw off Rangers' Mia McAulay, Motherwell midfielder Louisa Boyes and Jade McLaren of Montrose to claim the award.