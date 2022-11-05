‘Flightline Fever.’ Undefeated superstar leaves no doubt in winning Breeders’ Cup Classic.

A racehorse known at this time last year by only his handlers and the sport’s most ardent supporters announced his presence to anyone still not paying attention Saturday by easily outdistancing a field of seven challengers to win the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in front of a sellout crowd at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington.

Flightline, the undefeated winner of five career races entering the 39th annual Classic, made it six in a row by 8 1/4 lengths over second-place Olympiad. Next came Bob Baffert-trained Taiba and 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike in the 1 ¼-mile race.

“We all have Flightline Fever,” said Terry Finley, president of part-owner West Point Thoroughbreds right before post time.

The capacity crowd at Keeneland, announced at 45,973, concurred, roaring with approval as Flightline put away his only challenger, Life Is Good, at the top of the stretch and ran off by himself to the finish.

The 3-5 morning-line favorite to win one of America’s richest races entered Saturday’s event having won his five races by an astounding 62 ¾ lengths all told. Jockey Flavien Prat rode the winner Saturday evening for trainer John Sadler.

Flightline, with Flavien Prat up, wins the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) at Keeneland 8 1/4 lengths over second-place Olympiad in Lexington, KY on November 5, 2022.

Flavien Prat celebrated his victory aboard Flightline in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland.

Flightline went off at 2-5 from the No. 4 post and soon established himself among the pacesetters, running within reach of Todd Pletcher-trained Life Is Good through the far turn but moving up.

Sadler’s pupil eventually passed Life Is Good at the top of the stretch and soon had a 2-length gap that steadily grew from there. Olympiad soon overtook Life Is Good with Taiba gaining, though both were far behind the horse who has earned lofty comparisons to legendary Triple Crown champion Secretariat.

“He’s been brilliant,” Sadler said. “Brilliant is his normal. He didn’t disappoint. He never has. We’re just really thrilled.”

Ridden by Flavien Part, Flightline covered the 1 ¼ miles in 2:00.05 and paid $2.88, $2.92 and $2.30.

Olympiad returned $12.38 and $7.16 for place and Taiba paid $4 to show.

Flightline and Flavien Prat exit the paddock before Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Classic. The crowd of 45,973 was abuzz with anticipation before the race and roaring with approval minutes later.

Flightline wins the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Flightline was little known entering 2022 because of a slow start to his on-track career. The 4-year-old son of Tapit suffered a cut in a stall accident that kept him from racing until April 24 of his 3-year-old season in 2021. He missed out on the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the entire 2021 Triple Crown trail and did not make his first stakes appearance until the Grade 1 Malibu at Santa Anita the day after Christmas last year.

In 2022, he won the Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap at Belmont Park, then polished his Breeders’ Cup resume with a resounding 19 ¼-length win in the Grade 1 Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Sept. 3.

It’s not clear if Flightline will continue racing into his 5-year-old season but his breeding career is already aligned.

Flightline was bred by Jane Lyon’s Summer Wind Equine outside Georgetown and is raced by Summer Wind in partnership with Hronis Racing, Siena Farm, West Point Thoroughbreds, and Woodford Racing.

He will start stud duty at Lane’s End Farm outside Versailles when he’s finished racing.

“For me, it’s a culmination of your life’s work,” Sadler said of the victory. “When you’ve worked with horses your whole life, just most trainers don’t get a horse like this. I’m just feeling very blessed.”

Flightline (4), with Flavien Prat up, breaks from the starting gate and wins the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) at Keeneland in Lexington, KY on November 5, 2022.

Flightline won the 39th annual Breeders’ Cup Classic by 8 1/4 lengths on Saturday.

The complete, official order of finish for the Classic was Flightline, Olympiad, Taiba, Rich Strike, Life Is Good, Hot Rod Charlie, Happy Saver and Epicenter.

Epicenter was pulled up by jockey Joel Rosario after sustaining an injury to his right forelimb, according to a statement by Breeders’ Cup officials. The horse walked onto the equine ambulance and was transported to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital for further evaluation.

Epicenter was found to have sustained a repairable displaced condylar fracture to his right forelimb and was scheduled to undergo surgery Sunday morning.