Flick not willing to part with Barcelona captain as Bayern resume his pursuit

Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

Despite being one of the captains of the team and one of the most important players for the previous coach Xavi Hernandez, the future of Frenkie de Jong at FC Barcelona has been subject to a lot of uncertainty in the last few months.

He had to confront journalists during a press conference to dispel rumors about his high wages at Barcelona and has always publicly maintained that he is very happy at the Catalan club and wants to stay.

Despite this, reports of him being linked to other big clubs across Europe refuse to die down. As SPORT has reported, he is once again being linked with a move to Bayern Munich by the German outlet Bild, after also having been linked with them some months ago.

About a month ago, it seemed that the Bavarians’ pursuit of the Dutch midfielder had ended. However, with the appointment of Vincent Kompany as head coach, their interest seems to have been reignited, as the Belgian wants to reinforce his midfield by acquiring Frenkie de Jong.

However, it will not be easy for Bayern to get the Barcelona captain, especially as Hansi Flick is counting on the midfielder to be an integral part of his team and does not want him to leave. In fact, the new Barcelona coach has already expressed the desire to have Frenkie in his new sporting project.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have also been trying to get the player accept a new contract that will extend his stay at the club, but will also adjust the player’s wages to be in line with the economic realities of the Blaugranes. However, De Jong does not want either to lower his wages or to extend his current contract that goes till 2026.

In such a scenario, clubs like Bayern Munich and Manchester United have already made moves for the Dutchman, while Barcelona have remained in the background, trying to assess how much these European powerhouses can offer for their asset.

However, De Jong has frequently declared that he wants to stay at Barcelona, and it seemed like both these teams were tired of pursuing him. But now with Kompany on the bench, Bayern can once again take the initiative to sign the Barcelona midfielder.