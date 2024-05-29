Flick named Barcelona coach in succession of Xavi

Then Germany coach Hansi Flick gives an interview after the International friendly soccer match between Germany and Japan at the Volkswagen Arena. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Hansi Flick has been appointed Barcelona coach from next season on in succession of Xavi Hernandez, the Spanish top club have said.

Barca said in a statement that German Flick, 59, signed a two-year contract until 2026 with last season's La Liga runners-up. He is the third German coach at the club where two compatriots are important players, goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen and midfielder Ilkay Gündogan.

Flick won seven titles, including a 2020 treble, during his term as Bayern Munich coach 2019-2021. He then became German national team coach but had to go in September 2023 after poor results. He was previously also Germany assistant coach, winning the 2014 World Cup.

The former Barca and Spain midfielder Xavi had initially said in January that he would leave, performed a U-turn later to stay on, only having to go in the end, with all formalities completed earlier Wednnesday. He became Barca coach in 2021 and won La Liga with them in 2023.