Flex scheduling expanded in 2023 NFL schedule

The NFL announced its full 2023 schedule and we know the full slate of games for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals did not get a game on prime time, which was not unexpected, considering how they aren’t expected to be good, they don’t have a large national following and it is uncertain when quarterback Kyler Murray will come back from his knee injury.

However, with new flexible scheduling rules, if things are better than expected for the Cardinals, that could change.

While it probably won’t happen with Arizona’s games, let’s take a look at how flexible scheduling expended in 2023.

‘Flex’ scheduling rules in 2023

In 2023, games can now be flexed into the Monday night matchup.

Per the NFL, here are the rules for changing the schedule for games.

For Sunday night games, it may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11 – 17.

For Monday night games, it may be used in the NFL’s discretion in Weeks 12 – 17.

The games initially scheduled for Sunday night (on NBC) and Monday night (ESPN or ABC) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change.

Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night or Monday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon;

Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET.

For Sunday nights in Weeks 5 – 13 and for Monday nights in Weeks 12 – 17 , the NFL will decide (after consultation with CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN) and announce no later than 12 days in advance of the game, which game will be played on Sunday night and which game will be played on Monday night.

For Sunday night in Weeks 14 – 17, the flexible scheduling decision will generally be made no later than 6 days prior to the game.

The new possibility of changing games from Sunday to Monday will cause some headaches for fans when making travel plans.

It does allow for more intriguing prime-time matchups later in the season, but that won’t likely affect the Cardinals’ schedule in 2023.

