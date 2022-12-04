Flex decisions for Week 13

Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon run through a few flex options to consider in Week 13.

- It's time to turn to the Flex Position and our built-to-serve picks, brought to you by Ram Trucks. They're redefining what a truck can be and do every day with plenty of power, capability, and durability. Each week, we're picking players that align with these quality traits that can lead your fantasy lineup into a winning position. Matt, who is looking capable to you this week?

Yeah, let's take it all the way back to this off-season when the Jacksonville Jaguars were clowned for signing Christian Kirk to that contract. Well, he's proven to be pretty capable of stepping up to be that guy that they expect him to be. And frankly, he's always been a capable player.

And he was just a little overpaid. We don't care about that. Nobody cares about that contract at this point. They've gotten a pretty good season out of Christian Kirk. However, he's been a little up and down of late.

Obviously, Zay Jones enjoyed a career day last week. Well, the pendulum is about to swing back to Christian Kirk because, while the Detroit Lions have come a long way in fixing their defense from the product that they rolled out earlier in the season, they still have a lot of problems covering slot receivers. They've allowed 655 yards to slot receivers since week 10. That is the most in the NFL.

We know that Christian Kirk primarily should be a slot receiver. He's been a 76% slot player since week 9. I know it sounds weird to say, but like the key to getting big Christian Kirk weeks is good match-ups, of course, but also like Zay Jones and Marvin Jones being out there because that allows Christian Kirk to stay in the slot. I'm trusting him as a top 12 receiver this week.

That is a great call. I'm gonna talk to you about durability. And you know, one thing that has been durable over the years is Alan Lazard finding the end zone against the Chicago Bears.

He did it earlier this season. He did it in both games last season. He's done it in four of his last five. He's just too big. This Bears defense, they can't handle him. They haven't been able to handle him for a while.

6'5", he's huge. Great Red Zone threat. The Bears defense, also, they're pretty terrible. They came into the season bad, and then they've just gotten worse along the way. They get a little bit worse every day, it seems.

Christian Watson, obviously, the number one in Green Bay now. He's the guy that Aaron Rodgers will just lob it up for. But Allen Lazard, he's been plenty good. He's actually seen double-digit targets in two of his last four games. I'm expecting a big target game in this one. So Lazard has to stay in your fantasy plans.

Matt, talk to me about power.

- Yeah, I think power, that goes right in hand with a guy like Brian Robinson. And you know, we talk a lot about Taylor Heinicke. We talk a lot about Terry McLaurin, a lot of the passing game guys, in that offense. But one of the reasons that Washington has kind of redefined their season, they've gotten on this little winning streak of late, is a re-commitment to the power run game with Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, of course. But Brian Robinson's been the lead back. And Washington ranks second in neutral pass rate since week 10. That's why those target share numbers look great for Terry McLaurin, but the raw volume just hasn't been there, because Washington's running the hell out of the ball.

And like I said, Brian Robinson is the lead back. 48% of the team rushes in that same span. He's, obviously, coming off his best game as a pro-- 105 yards on the ground, 18 carries, and even added 20 yards in the air and a touchdown as well. That's normally not what we think of with Brian Robinson.

I like the match-up this week. I think this should be a close, competitive game. And Antonio Gibson, a little banged up in practice this week. We'll see how that split goes. Maybe it means even more to Brian Robinson, which is why I think he's gonna bring a lot of power to your fantasy lineup and, hopefully, my mom's as well.

Another good call. All right, get those guys in your rosters.