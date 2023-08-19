'They flew to the football': Mogadore football delivers dominant performance in opener

Devin Graham celebrates with Zeke Cameron after scoring a touchdown.

MOGADORE — For Mogadore, it was a great way to start the season.

For Field, not so much.

Senior quarterback Zeke Cameron threw for three scores to complement a dominant defensive effort as the Wildcats easily dispatched the Falcons 34-0 in a non-league season opener between the two neighboring schools Friday night.

Mogadore Wildcats take the field for the Week 1 football game against Field Falcons.

Cameron was an efficient 12-of-17 passing for 114 yards and no interceptions. Two of his touchdown strikes landed in the hands of senior Devin Graham while junior Nick Stephenson hauled in the third as the Wildcats scored 17 points over the final 5:30 of the opening half to take a commanding 27-0 lead into the break.

The Mogadore defense was on top of the young Field offense from the opening drive and never let up, holding the visitors to just 98 yards of total offense. Wildcats coach Matt Adorni's group intercepted Field junior quarterback Peyton Anderson once and recovered a fumble. The special teams also had an impact, recording a safety off of a Field botched punt attempt.

"We are not very big this year," said Adorni. "We are going to have to fly to the football. We are going to get over-powered in some spots, but the kids did an awesome job, especially in the two areas we focused on — the new offensive line and our defense. Our defense was all over the place and took away what they were trying to do.

"Our kids have been great this year. It is a whole new defense with new terminology and the way they picked it up has been great."

Field coach Matt Furino offered no excuses for his team's poor showing in Week 1.

"We just played bad; I will put this one on me," he said. "I thought we were ready. We were bigger than them, and I felt we were a little stronger than them. But where they got us, they flew to the football, they got around blocks, they came heavy at us. We had not seen that this year after we had done pretty well in our scrimmages."

Basically anything that could go wrong for the Falcons did. The running game had no chance, nor did the passing attack. And Field's fatal flaw proved to be 110 yards in penalties — including six of the 15-yard variety. The most punitive occurred on a fourth-and-13 play with the score 6-0 late in the first quarter.

Cameron dropped back from the Falcons' 29 and uncorked a pass to the back of the end zone that was out of the reach of a Mogadore receiver. However, as the throw went past the end line, a Field defensive back delivered a late hit on Cameron's intended target and out came the flag for a personal foul.

"Every time we did something good, we counter-acted with something wrong," said Furino. "And that is discipline and that's on me. That beat us in every aspect of the game. They were absolutely the better team and we have to go back to the drawing board."

The Wildcats (1-0) got a new set of downs and Cameron capitalized by hitting Graham with a 24-yard TD pass three plays later to make it 12-0.

An Aaron Rumschlag 6-yard scoring run pushed the lead to 19-0 just prior to the special team safety that increased the margin to 21-0.

Cameron and Graham connected for a 28-yard score with just under one minute showing in the second quarter to make it a 27-point difference at the break. Cameron hit Stephenson over the middle of the end zone on the opening drive of the second half to initiate a running clock.

Mogadore needed only five offensive snaps to get on the board for the first time in 2023.

Following a Falcons three-and-out, the Wildcats used the legs of Austin Constantine and Lehner — and a 15-yard Falcons penalty — to go 73 yards into the end zone. Lehner put the finishing touches on the march with an 11-yard score.

"Going down and scoring on the first drive of the year is always really big to set the tone," said Adorni. "The first drive was predominantly running and then we kind of had to go to some passing... We're going to move it around and mix it up. We are not maybe like some of the Mogadore teams of the past, although we were able to grind it a little bit when we needed after the half. Really proud of the kids we had up front. They held their own."

The Wildcats rushed for 153 yards on 34 attempts.

Austin Constantine with a carry for the Wildcats.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Mogadore football delivers dominant performance in opener