Fleury stays strong, gets rewarded in Game 2

The Minnesota Wild weren’t going to keep the Vegas Golden Knights off the scoresheet for the entire series, but they sure made them sweat. After earning a 1-0 overtime win in the series opener, Minnesota again scored the first goal Tuesday night. Matt Dumba netted the Wild marker at 12:07 of the second period, meaning that Vegas had been silenced for the first 95:27 minutes of the series up to that point. Cam Talbot and the Wild could only contain them for so long though. Just 18 seconds after Dumba’s goal, Jonathan Marchessault responded to tie the game. Then at 17:19 of the second period, Alex Tuch gave Vegas its first lead of the series.

The Wild still kept it close, only losing 3-1, but the outcome nevertheless took a lot of the pressure off Vegas. Had they fallen behind 2-0, especially with the high expectations that had been thrust upon them early in the series there would have been fears of this series spiralling out of control. Instead, the Wild are clearly a tough team for Vegas, but one that they can overcome. Especially with Marc-Andre Fleury playing the way he has been lately. The Golden Knights goaltender made another 34 saves to earn the win. Fleury’s career certainly includes some low points in the playoffs, but he was one of the league’s top goaltenders during the 2020-21 regular season and has been just as effective in this first round series.

VANCOUVER 4 CALGARY 2

Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal for the Flames. It was his 14th goal and 41st point in 55 games.

Louis Domingue turned aside 20 of 23 shots on Tuesday. He was making his first appearance of the 2020-21 campaign.

Tyler Myers scored the game-winning goal and registered an assist. That gives him six goals and 20 points in 54 contests.

Travis Hamonic also had a goal and an assist for Vancouver. He’s up to three goals and 10 points in 37 games.

Thatcher Demko saved 38 of 40 Flames shots. Both of the goals he surrendered were scored during the third period. He faced a staggering 22 shots in that frame.

PITTSBURGH 2 NY ISLANDERS 1 (Series tied at 1-1)

Bryan Rust opened the scoring for the Penguins at 3:22 of the first period. He had 22 goals and 42 points in 56 games during the regular season.

Jeff Carter doubled Pittsburgh’s lead with his goal 13:07 minutes into the game. It was his first playoff goal with the Penguins and the 40th postseason marker of his career.

The Islanders’ lone goal was scored by Josh Bailey. His marker came at 14:44 of the second period, but the Islanders were never able to build on it. They were even outshot by Pittsburgh 16-10 in the third period.

Semyon Varlamov kept the Islanders in the game by stopping 43 of 45 shots. He got the nod after Ilya Sorokin started in Game 1.

At the other end of the ice, Tristan Jarry turned aside 37 of 38 shots. He improved to 1-1 with a 2.20 GAA and .937 save percentage in two playoff contests.

TAMPA BAY 3 FLORIDA 1 (Lightning lead series 2-0)

Ondrej Palat scored the game-winning goal and registered an assist. He had been held off the scoresheet in Game 1.

Steven Stamkos also found the back of the net for the Lightning. He’s up to three points in two postseason contests.

Andrei Vasilevskiy kicked out 32 of 33 shots last night. He bounced back nicely after allowing four goals on 39 shots in the playoff opener.

Florida’s lone goal was scored by Mason Marchment. He had two goals and 10 points in 33 contests in the regular season.

Chris Driedger stopped 26 of 28 Lightning shots. It was his first career playoff start. During the 2020-21 regular season, he posted a 14-6-3 record, 2.07 GAA, and .927 save percentage in 23 games.

VEGAS 3 MINNESOTA 1 (Series tied at 1-1)

Alex Touch scored two goals, including the game winner. He had 18 goals and 33 points in 55 regular season games.

Vegas’ other goal came from Jonathan Marchessault. It was the Golden Knights’ first goal of the series and it didn’t come until 12:25 of the second period.

Matt Dumba netted the Wild’s only goal. He scored six goals and 21 points in 51 regular season contests.

Cam Talbot stopped 25 of 28 Golden Knights shots. He has a 1.47 GAA and .957 save percentage in two playoff starts.

Marc-Andre Fleury Saved 34 of 35 shots on Tuesday. Dating back to the regular season, he’s allowed just three goals over his last four starts.