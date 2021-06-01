Fleury, Grubauer, Vasilevskiy announced as 2020-21 Vezina Trophy finalists

Marc-Andre Fleury of the Golden Knights, Philipp Grubauer of the Avalanche, and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning have been voted as the three finalists for the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy. The award, which is voted on by the NHL’s 31 general managers at the end of the regular season, is given to the goaltender “adjudged to be the best at this position.”

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck won the award last year. Fleury and Grubauer are first-time finalists, while Vasilevskiy won the award in 2018-19.

The winners of all of the 2021 NHL Awards will be announced during the Stanley Cup Semifinals and Stanley Cup Final.

The case for Marc-Andre Fleury: The Golden Knights goaltender already has one award to his name this season as he and Robin Lehner earned the William M. Jennings Trophy, given to the team that allows the fewest regular season goals. Fleury finished fourth in 5-on-5 save percentage (.929) and goals saved above average (9.76), per Natural Stat Trick. He was also second in shutouts (6), helped Vegas to wins in 26 of his 36 starts, and allowed two goals or fewer in 25 of those games this season.

The case for Philipp Grubauer: Ahead of Fleury on the shutouts list was the Avs netminder, who finished tied with Semyon Varlamov for the NHL lead (7). In helping Colorado to the Presidents’ Trophy, Grubauer earned wins in 30 of his 39 starts, finished with a .921 5-on-5 save percentage, ranked seventh in 5-on-5 high-danger save percentage (.839, per NST), and played the fifth-most minutes among all goaltenders (2,366:52). A victory would make him the first goalie in Avalanche/Nordiques history to win the Vezina and the second of German nationality (Olaf Kölzig) to take home the award.

The case for Andrei Vasilevskiy: The 2018-29 winner, the Lightning goalie led the NHL with 31 wins in 42 starts, posted the third-best 5-on-5 save percentage (.933), was third in shutouts (5), and third in goals saved above average (15.58), per NST. He was also second in total saves (1,144), total ice time (2,523:37), and 5-on-5 high-danger save percentage (.872). Vasilevskiy is the a finalist for the fourth straight season, something last done by Martin Brodeur (2002-03 – 2007-08).

NHL Award finalists announcement schedule:

Wednesday, June 2: Ted Lindsay Award

Thursday, June 3: Calder Memorial Trophy

Friday, June 4: King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Saturday, June 5: Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Sunday, June 6: Frank J. Selke Trophy

Monday, June 7: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by MassMutual

Tuesday, June 8: Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Wednesday, June 9: James Norris Memorial Trophy

Thursday, June 10: Hart Memorial Trophy

Friday, June 11: Jack Adams Award

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fleury, Grubauer, Vasilevskiy announced as 2020-21 Vezina Trophy finalists originally appeared on NBCSports.com