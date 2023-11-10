Fletcher's monster game leads West Morgan to dominant win over Etowah

Nov. 10—TRINITY — Jalen Fletcher makes it look too easy.

West Morgan's senior running back has been a star for the Rebels all season, and on Thursday he delivered maybe his best game yet. He finished with 378 total yards of offense and five touchdowns as West Morgan drilled Etowah 56-0 to open the Class 4A playoffs.

"That's crazy, honestly," Fletcher said of his eye-popping performance.

Less than a week after committing to the University of North Alabama, Fletcher showed exactly why he was deserving of a Division I scholarship. The senior rushed 11 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching six passes for 192 yards and three scores. His touchdowns came in chunks as well, as he scored on plays of 72, 62, 61, 38 and four yards.

Despite the numbers he puts up, however, head coach Drew Phillips still thinks Fletcher is flying under teams' radar somewhat.

"To be honest with you, I think the guy's underrated," Phillips said. "I think he's the one of the best players in the state if not the most explosive player."

West Morgan wasted no time jumping on Etowah.

On the first drive of the game, Tyshon Tucker picked off an Etowah pass to set West Morgan up at the Blue Devils' 38-yard line. A few plays later, quarterback Braxton Peters scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak.

By the end of the first quarter, West Morgan led 21-0, and at halftime the Rebels had pushed it to 35-0.

Peters finished the night 10 for 12 passing for 232 yards and three touchdowns, all to Fletcher. He also rushed for two scores. Jeremy Strong added a two yard rushing score.

The West Morgan defense held Etowah to just 93 total yards of offense.

"That's a good football team, and we knew we were going to have to play well on defense. Our guys came out and got after them," Phillips said.

With the win West Morgan moves to 11-0 on the season and advances to the second round of the playoffs. The Rebels will play next week against the winner of Randolph vs. Corner.

Thursday's win showed just how confident the Rebels are as they begin what they hope will be a five-week run to the 4A state final.

"Last year I thought we came out and played nervous in the playoffs," Fletcher said. "This year we're playing with a whole different energy.

"And we're just getting started."

—caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2