Fletcher signs new one-year Wrexham deal

Former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher has signed a new one-year deal with Wrexham.

The 37-year-old was out of contract at the end of the club’s successful League Two promotion campaign.

But he was offered to extend his stay at the Racecourse after manager Phil Parkinson hailed his key role in securing League One football.

Fletcher scored eight goals in 34 games – the majority of which were from the bench – having arrived in north Wales as a free agent in September 2023.

The deal will take the 33-cap ex-international past his 38th birthday having now made more than 700 career appearances.

The former Burnley, Wolves and Sunderland centre-forward admitted in the Welcome to Wrexham documentary he had questioned whether he would continue playing after leaving Dundee United last summer following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership, only to be attracted by the “buzz” around the club owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

On the new deal, Fletcher said: “I’m delighted to have signed another year, and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.”

Manager Phil Parkinson added: “We’re pleased Steven has re-signed. He played a key role on and off the pitch last season and we look forward to working with him again in our League One campaign.”