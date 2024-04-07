Fletcher Loyer and Zach Edey on Purdue getting to play for a national championship
"This game is what we've been talking about all year."
"This game is what we've been talking about all year."
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
Zach Edey didn't overwhelm NC State on Sunday. He didn't need to.
Stephen Strasburg made eight starts after signing a $245 million contract in 2019.
The Huskies are never down for long. Now they have three No. 1 recruits on their roster for next season.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are two teams left.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.
Randle has been out of the Knicks' lineup since Jan. 27.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
The Marlins have started their season with a resounding thud, and finding out Eury Pérez won't be around for any of it is a tough blow.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 40, takes place this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The two-night extravaganza features 13 matches, with all seven of WWE's major championships on the line. Here's how we predict the event will unfold.
Mariota's previous number had an important meaning.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.