Fletcher Loyer leads Purdue basketball over Tennessee at Maui Invitational

One day after one of the worst games of Fletcher Loyer's college basketball career, the Purdue sophomore guard bounced back with one of his best.

Loyer matched his career high with 27 points and was Purdue basketball's saving grace in a first half where nothing else seemed to go right, leading the No. 2 Boilermakers to a 71-67 win over No. 8 Tennessee in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.

The Boilermakers (5-0) survived a physical battle that saw a combined 78 free throws and overcame making just 29 of 48 from the free throw line.

Purdue made just 1 of 5 free throws in the final 1:26.

Purdue advances to Wednesday's 5 p.m. championship against either No. 1 Kansas or No. 5 Marquette.

HONOLULU, HAWAII - NOVEMBER 21: Fletcher Loyer #2 of the Purdue Boilermakers lays the ball in off the fast break during the first half of their game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Allstate Maui Invitational at SimpliFi Arena on November 21, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

It was over when

Tuesday was not Braden Smith's best day. Purdue's sophomore point guard did have six points, five rebounds and three steals, but was just 2 of 9 shooting and turned the ball over three times to just one assist.

But Smith hit the biggest bucket of the game, blowing past the defense for a layup that gave Purdue a 70-64 lead with 56 seconds to go.

The Boilermakers still had to rely on defense after Dalton Knecht's 3 gave the Volunteers (4-1) new life.

Ethan Morton, who subbed in strictly for defensive purposes with 9.5 seconds left, blocked Zakai Ziegler's 3.

Nov 21, 2023; Honolulu, HI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter gives instructions to his players during the first period at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

3 stars

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: Only two players had a made field goal for Purdue in the first half and Loyer supplied most of the offense with 17 points by halftime. He hit 3s on Purdue's first possession of each half. Despite the massive point production with 27, it was defense and rebounding that perhaps was more impressive. Loyer was all over the floor and finished with six rebounds and three steals.

Zach Edey, Purdue: Edey was saddled with some hard-luck fouls and because of it was limited to just 26 minutes. It wasn't his best day by any means, but credit Tennessee for pushing Edey further away from the basket than he's accustomed to. He did miss six straight free throws in the first half, but ultimately fouled out two of Tennessee's bigs. Edey was just 9 of 17 from the line, but he's at the point now where he finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds and we're calling it a mediocre performance, which is ridiculous to think.

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee: The transfer from Northern Colorado has become an instant star for the Volunteers. The first half was all about Knecht matching Loyer. After the first 20 minutes, Knecht had 13 points. He was held scoreless in the second half, until a 3-pointer with 14 seconds to go that brought the Vols within three.

