Fletcher Cox's words of wisdom to Carson Wentz after latest struggles

Fletcher Cox's words of wisdom to Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

You could see Fletcher Cox after the interceptions, after the misfires, after the mistakes, seeking out Carson Wentz on the Eagles sideline Sunday.

A word here, a pat on the back there.

Cox has been through a lot in his nine years with the Eagles.

He’s seen a lot of quarterbacks, from Sam Bradford to Matt Barkley, Michael Vick to Josh McCown, Nick Foles to Carson Wentz.

And now his quarterback is struggling like we haven’t seen a quarterback struggle around here in a long, long time. And part of being a good teammate, part of being a leader, is doing everything he can to make sure Wentz doesn’t hang his head after those interceptions, doesn’t get down on himself after those mistakes.

“He’s our quarterback, and we’ve got his back and I’ll let that be known, he’s our quarterback," the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle said Tuesday. "Just go over there and you just talk to him and keep him up and let him know, ‘Hey man, we’ve got your back.’ Just say strong words and you just stay positive the whole time and just by saying little words like that, that helps people, that keeps their mind clear, and I just went over there and said, ‘Hey man, we’ve got your back, buddy, just be ready to go out there again.’ That’s all.”

The Eagles rank 26th in the NFL in scoring, and Wentz has the worst passer rating, lowest yards-per-attempt and most interceptions in the league. Since halftime of the opener in Washington, he’s thrown six interceptions and one touchdown. His passer rating after halftime is below 45. The Eagles are winless after three games for the first time since 1999, and Wentz is the first Eagles quarterback to open a season with two or more INTs in the first three games in 58 years.

"I support all of my teammates," Cox said. "Whatever it is, I support them when they’re doing good, when they’re struggling, and all of that. Because we all we got in that locker room. We're in the building with those guys for eight to 10 hours a day so I feel like you should support a guy and him being our starting quarterback and him being one of the vocal leaders on our team, you have to support him.”