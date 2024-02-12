Fletcher Cox's timely reminder (and flex) to Deebo Samuel after Super Bowl LVIII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sometimes you come across a post on social media and think, "Yeah, this is worthy of being framed."

After the Chiefs came back from a 10-point deficit to take down the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, we had one of those moments.

Fletcher Cox fired off a few posts on his Instagram story, trolling 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel after the loss.

The Eagles beat the 49ers 31-7 in the 2022 NFC Championship game that sent them to Super Bowl LVII. Now, in consecutive years, both teams have suffered losses to the Chiefs on the game's biggest stage.

Leading up to Sunday's game, Samuel was asked about the budding rivalry between the 49ers and Eagles.

"I consider rivalries close games," Samuel said. "We ain't going to talk about that no more. That's over with."

Samuel was referring to the Week 13 matchup between the teams, when the 49ers came into Philly and handed the Eagles a 42-19 loss.

One thing differs between Cox and Samuel though — and that's a ring. The Eagles and Cox beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, marking the first win in franchise history. Samuel is still on the hunt for a ring of his own, as he and the 49ers attempt to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to San Francisco for the first time since 1995.

Buy hey, the 49ers did beat the Eagles in a regular season game. That's the same thing, right?

Cox's future in the NFL is still up in the air as he's set to enter free agency. Though after this, Eagles fans should want to welcome the defensive tackle back with open arms.

Well, they should want to regardless … but you get the point.

