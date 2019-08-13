Fletcher Cox updates his lingering injury situation

Fletcher Cox won't say when, but he did say he likes where he is.

Cox, who hasn't practiced this summer following offseason foot surgery, hasn't been seen rehabbing on the field the past week, which raised some eyebrows, and he hasn't been around in the locker room either.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Generally, all the rehabbing guys work on a side field during practice.

But Cox was in a chatty mood after practice on Tuesday and said there's no reason for alarm.

I'm in a good position," the all-pro defensive tackle said. "Following the plan, man. We came up with a plan months ago to get me where I need to be and right now everything is playing out good. No setbacks. I'm feeling pretty good.

Cox got hurt in the playoff loss to the Saints and underwent surgery soon after. He's been sidelined since.

Opening day is 26 days away, and Cox wouldn't speculate whether he'll be out there when the Eagles face the Redskins at the Linc on Sept. 8, but the fact that he's on schedule with his rehab is certainly a good sign.

In the position I'm in, there's no reason to get the itch to get back out there (too quickly)," he said. "I felt that way since I had the surgery. I'm going to take my time and get healthy and do whatever (the trainers) want me to do, and that's what I'm doing.

Cox said he only needs a week of practice to be ready for the regular season and said he takes mental reps every day and participates in all the positional and team meetings.

So don't expect to see him in any of the preseason games, but it sounds like the opener is still in the mix.

Cox, the Eagles' first-round pick in 2012, has made the Pro Bowl four straight years and last year made first-team all-pro for the first time.

Story continues

His 44 1/2 sacks are sixth-most in Eagles history and most ever by a defensive tackle. Hugh Douglas (54 1/2) and Greg Brown (50 1/2) are within reach this year.

With Cox and Hassan Ridgeway (concussion) out, the Eagles have Malik Jackson, Tim Jernigan, Treyvon Hester and Bruce Hector healthy at defensive tackle, and the team added another tackle, Aziz Shittu, on Tuesday.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Fletcher Cox updates his lingering injury situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia