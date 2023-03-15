Fletcher Cox turned down more money from Jets to stay with the Eagles

Fletcher Cox had the opportunity to join an ascending AFC East team that’ll host the Eagles in 2023 but chose to stay in Philadelphia for a discount.

According to Mike Garafalo, the veteran defensive tackle chose legacy, returning to the Birds on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Fletcher Cox back to the #Eagles on a one-year, $10 million deal, as @AdamSchefter said. The #Jets were willing to go higher, but Cox wanted to stay in Philly for another season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

Cox reportedly could have landed more money from Joe Douglas but chose the familiarity of Lincoln Financial Field for a 12 NFL season.

