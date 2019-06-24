Fletcher Cox still hopeful for start of training camp

The Eagles haven’t seen Fletcher Cox on the field since their playoff loss to the Saints.

But the next time they’re on the field, he hopes to be there.

Via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, the star defensive tackle said during an interview with WAPT in Jackson, Miss. that he anticipated being ready for training camp when they report on July 24.

“Everything is going good. I’m happy about that. Just taking it day-by-day,” Cox said. “The goal is to be ready for training camp. Just taking it day-by-day. Doctors got a schedule and I’m following what they’re doing. Everything is going good so far.”

He played through a foot injury in the playoff loss, and missed all of the team’s OTAs and minicamp as he recovered from surgery.

Cox is coming off a career season, in which he had 10.5 sacks and 95 pressures.

The Eagles brought in Malik Jackson this offseason and re-signed Timmy Jernigan, but obviously need a healthy Cox to get where they want to go.