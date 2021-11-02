Fletcher Cox staying in Philly

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has only played for the Eagles since entering the NFL and he will remain with the Eagles for the rest of the 2021 season.

Cox was the subject of trade chatter heading into Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline, but he’s staying put. Cox posted pictures of himself in an Eagles uniform to Instagram shortly before the 4 p.m. ET deadline with a caption of “Forever Philly” and multiple reporters followed that up by saying Cox would not be traded.

Whit Cox staying put, the work on figuring out a way to make the best use of him in the defense will continue for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Cox has commented on this defense being less aggressive than past Eagles units and will now have more time to find the right fit in Philly.

Cox joined the Eagles as a first-round pick in 2012 and he’s signed through the 2023 season.

