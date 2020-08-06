Fletcher Cox spills details from Eagles D-line getaway at his ranch

Eagles defensive tackle Bruce Hector grew up in Tampa, Florida, and went to college at South Florida. Bruce Hector is 6-foot-2, 296 pounds.

Bruce Hector had never ridden a horse. Of course he hadn't.

That changed in May when Fletcher Cox hosted most of his defensive line teammates at his ranch in Texas.

Hector and Derek Barnett rode horses for the first time. The guy shot skeet - "everybody sucked at first until about 20 minutes into it," Cox said - and Malik Jackson, whom Cox affectionately referred to as a "Cali Kid" got to spend some quality time with mosquitos and flies.

It was one of those things, it was very important to me that I did that, to let those guys know ‘hey, I'm here for you, let's all get together and get it done,'" Cox said. "Once the guys got there, we had everything laid out, food, places to stay. And guys enjoyed it.

In addition to all the activities Cox's ranch has to offer, the Eagles' defensive linemen also worked out together while trying to stay safe during COVID-19.

Aside from the horses who had to support 300-pound linemen, the real MVPs of the getaway were Stephanie and Sue, two women who work on Cox's ranch and were in charge of making sure everything was clean for the Eagles as they got together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eagles' Pro Bowl defensive lineman said Stephanie and Sue "really stayed on top of it."

"I asked them, ‘hey when guys wake up go in their room, make sure you're spraying everything down, make sure you're washing the bedspread, making sure that everything is getting sprayed every day,'" Cox said.

And they did.

Aside from that, the only people working out on the fields were Cox and his teammates. In an offseason where the Eagles lost all of OTAs and minicamps, Cox felt like he had to step up and get the group together. Without those workouts, the Eagles' defensive line wouldn't have been together until training camp this month.

"I knew I had the place to get all the guys down to my place in Texas," Cox said. "I reached out to all the guys. I told the guys, ‘hey if you feel safe coming down, let's all get together as a group, as a D-line unit and try to knock some things out.' Let's get a couple days where we can get some work in and just kind of hang out and be around each other."

Cox, 29, has really grown into his role as a leader on the team, similarly to Carson Wentz, who got a group of receivers together this offseason in Houston.

On Wednesday, Cox said the defensive line will need to lead the Eagles in 2020 and he's probably right. That makes his role even more important. He's the leader of the group that has to lead the team.

Give him a lot of credit for getting his teammates together during a difficult and unusual offseason. Give that horse a ton of credit too.

