Fletcher Cox ruled out for Sunday’s game between Rams and Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams will be tasked with facing a stingy defensive front of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, though, they’ll be down one of their star defensive linemen. With fewer than 48 hours until the Rams host the Eagles, Fletcher Cox has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

Cox is dealing with a back injury that prevented him from practicing this week for the Eagles. This will be the first game Cox has missed due to an injury since Weeks 4 and 5 of the 2017 season, which were because of a calf strain.

The All-Pro interior defender has always been one of the most underrated defensive players in the NFL. Through the first four weeks of this season, Cox tallied 10 combined tackles, seven quarterback hits, a fumble recovery, and half a sack.

With Cox sidelined, the Rams should expect a heavy dose of Jordan Davis and rookie Jalen Carter. Carter leads the Eagles with 20 pressures this season, putting him only two total pressures behind Aaron Donald.

Even with Cox being ruled out, the interior of the Rams’ offensive line should still be concerned with trying to slow down the Eagles’ dynamic defensive front.

