Fletcher Cox responds to angry Eli Manning after Eagles cost the Giants a playoff spot
We don’t like you either 😀😀😀 https://t.co/aAjrcSEri8
— fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) January 4, 2021
The NFL world and New York Giants are currently in an uproar after the Philadelphia Eagles seemed to take their foot off the gas while trailing Washington.
With the Eagles trailing 17-14, Pederson removed Jalen Hurts and inserted Nate Sudfeld into the ball game.
Giants players took to social media irate over the move.
Giants legend and former star quarterback Eli Manning, chimed-in on the matter as well, stating, “this is why we don’t like the Eagles.”
Eagles star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox responded appropriately.
10 candidates to replace Jim Schwartz as Eagles defensive coordinator
