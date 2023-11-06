Fletcher Cox reacts to Eagles Week 9 win vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox reacts to Eagles Week 9 win vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Dak Prescott on the defeat: "You have three different plays where you're talking about inches that change the way that game unfolds near the end of the game,” Prescott said.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense had a chance at a game-winning score, but the Eagles defense came up big when it mattered most.
The Eagles are fighting to remain the only 1-loss team in the NFL.
A first-round MLS draft pick and former software engineer, Aubrey isn't your typical NFL rookie at 28 years old.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the Week 9 NFL slate one by one and react to the biggest storylines to come out of today's action. Jason and Frank start with their takeaways from the Bengals' victory over Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday night and whether or not it's too late for Buffalo, the Chiefs' win in Germany over the Dolphins, the Eagles' crucial victory over the Cowboys and the late game shenanigans that took place and C.J. Stroud's unbelievable start to his career after his monster day in Houston. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate game-by-game, as they discuss whether or not the Ravens are the best team in the NFL, the Raiders' huge morale boost, the state of the Patriots and much more. The duo finish things off with a preview of the upcoming Monday night matchup between Justin Herbert and the Chargers and Zach Wilson and the Jets.
Because of a confluence of injuries and postseason considerations, Sunday will mark only the second NFL game featuring both Prescott and Hurts.
Jason Fitz is joined by PFF's Sam Monson to dive into Week 9's huge matchups, as the duo look at the matchups on both sides of the ball and give a prediction for Dolphins-Chiefs, Seahawks-Ravens, Cowboys-Eagles and Bills-Bengals. Next, Fitz and Sam put a spin on power rankings by pretending to become the NFL's first NFL playoff committee. The duo rank the top 6 NFL teams using the metrics that the college football playoff committee uses: quality wins, bad losses, strength of schedule, etc. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, as Michael gives his unique perspective on what went on inside the Raiders building that led to the firing of Josh McDaniels, explains why the Montez Sweat trade made no sense for the Bears and gives his thoughts on how the Vikings should move forward without their star QB Kirk Cousins.
The Eagles were able to pull away from the Dolphins.
The Cowboys' season has been up and down, but they still "belong in the upper echelons" of the NFC, per Jones. So where does that leave them a week before the trade deadline?
Brown's five straight games of at least 125 receiving yards and sync with Hurts out of structure have head coach Nick Sirianni thanking the team owner for the money to pay him.
Can Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins move the ball against the Eagles?
Can D'Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts run against the Jets?
Jorge Martin examines how Week 6 left many fantasy managers wondering where all these underwhelming offensive performances came from.
To some, the "Brotherly Shove" is innovative. To others, it's an abomination.
Yes, the 49ers' roster is a juggernaut. Yes, Kyle Shanahan is a really good coach. But sometimes the best evaluation doesn't come from one of football's millions of data points. It comes from people who usually know better.
One key area may be holding Tua Tagovailoa and Miami back in games against teams regarded as among the NFL's best. You know, the teams they'll need to beat if they want to win the Super Bowl.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers a game-by-game recap for all of Sunday's Week 9 action.
Not everyone will be tabbed for major awards, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth watching. Here are 14 players you don’t want to forget about this season.