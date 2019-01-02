Fletcher Cox named NFC Defensive Player of the Week originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

After this three-sack game against the Washington Redskins, Eagles' Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox has been named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week.

Cox had all three of his sacks in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but was a terror the whole game (see story).

Sunday was Cox's second-career three sack game and this is his second-career Defensive Player of the Week award. He earned his first back in Week 5 of the 2015 season, when he had his first three-sack game.

Cox is the first Eagles player to win a Defensive Player of the Week award since Jalen Mills in Week 8 last season. The previous two before Mills' award belonged to Malcolm Jenkins.

This is the second straight week the Eagles have had a player win an NFC Player of the Week award. Nick Foles won the Offensive Player of the Week award last week after beating the Texans.

Cox, 28, was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl this season and finished the regular season with a career-high 10 1/2 sacks. In the last five games, he has 6 1/2 sacks. He seems to be playing his best football heading into the playoffs against the Bears.

Bears DT Akiem Hicks was asked what his team's offensive linemen need to know about Cox.

"I would say he's super athletic, super strong," Hicks told reporters. Nothing they don't know. They know he's one of the premiere tackles in this league, extremely dominant, extremely strong, has great awareness for the things going on around him. You know it: He's a special player. I think our guys are going to approach it that way."

