Fletcher Cox, Kenneth Gainwell would not have practiced on Monday

The Eagles have a quick turnaround to a Thursday night game against the Vikings and that means they had to turn in a projected practice report on Monday.

The team only held a walkthrough a day after beating the Patriots 25-20 and they said that five members of the team would not have practiced if they held a full session.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was on the list. He hurt his ribs during the win, but was on the field for 50 defensive snaps.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell and safety Reed Blankenship are also dealing with injured ribs. Both players were on the field in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

As previously noted, cornerback James Bradberry is in the concussion protocol and linebacker Nakobe Dean has a foot injury. Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Dean is set to miss multiple weeks after leaving Sunday's game early.