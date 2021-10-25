  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fletcher Cox furious at Eagles defensive coordinator; could Jonathan Gannon's job be in jeopardy?

Martin Frank, Delaware News Journal
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS – The fingers are already pointing at Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after just seven games, and it's hard to see him surviving in his job much longer if this continues.

All of that was plain to see Sunday in the Eagles' 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

There was defensive tackle Fletcher Cox openly questioning Gannon's play-calling, scheme and Cox's role in it.

Cox complained about how his aggressiveness is being taken away by Gannon's read-and-react scheme, and that Cox in turn tries to compensate by taking matters into his own hands by being too aggressive at times.

So Cox was asked if that was the case on a screen pass in particular.

"I don’t get paid to play screens," Cox said indignantly. "I get paid to sack the quarterback, play in the backfield, tackle. I don’t get paid to play screens. We get screened all the time. Get out of stack and run to the football."

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Cox even admitted to confronting the coaches on the sideline.

"It was one of those deals, as a player, I didn’t agree what was called on the defense," Cox said. "So I kind of let my frustration go, and that’s part of the game."

Then he bestowed faint praise on the coaching staff when asked if he has confidence in them: "I have confidence in everybody. They brought this coaching staff in for a reason. (Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey) Lurie believed in this coaching staff.

"I’m pretty sure he met with everybody before he hired them. It’s everybody’s first year. We’re all learning."

Sure, one disgruntled player is hardly enough to topple a coach, especially a 38-year-old in Gannon whom general manager Howie Roseman raved about as a brilliant young coach when he was hired last February.

But Cox has plenty of pull in the locker room – and with Lurie. Cox has been selected to each of the last six Pro Bowls. Yet he has just one sack this season.

So when a player of Cox's stature starts questioning things, that's a red flag.

When those questions are also coming from the head coach in Nick Sirianni, that's another red flag. Sirianni had already admitted to upbraiding Gannon after a 42-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 3.

Sirianni was furious after this debacle, too.

Sirianni made more than a few references to Gannon after the game. After all, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

Carr's completion percentage of 91.1% is the second highest in NFL history for quarterbacks with 30 or more pass attempts in a game, according to CBSSports' Jeff Kerr.

Carr couldn't have had an easier time if he was throwing to receivers in his backyard.

"When you’re giving up this high percentage ... you gotta make changes," Sirianni said. "You gotta adapt, you gotta move. I don’t want to say you have to make a completely different philosophy switch, but we gotta do different things to help our players out."

It got so bad that Sirianni specifically said that the attempt at an onsides kick to start the second half was because, "We didn’t feel like we were getting enough stops in the first half on defense."

The Eagles got one stop in the first half.

That came when Carr threw an interception at the Eagles' 4 yard line on the Raiders' opening drive, on a pass that was deflected.

The Raiders recovered the onsides kick at the Eagles' 41 to start the third quarter. They quickly scored a touchdown for a 24-7 lead. The Raiders' lead was 30-7 after their next possession.

"We scored 22 points. Not good enough on my part," Sirianni said. "Derek Carr was 91%. Not good enough on Jonathan’s part."

The Eagles have allowed an average of 32.4 points per game over the last five games. They have trailed by double digits in each of their last six games, winning only one of them.

Sure, that's not all on the defense. And the Eagles certainly didn't help themselves offensively against the Raiders, especially after Miles Sanders left the game late in the first quarter with what could be a severe ankle injury.

But the defense couldn't even give the offense a chance.

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod was so incensed that he said he made a speech in the locker room to the team.

"Really just challenging guys and asking guys, ‘Are you committed to making this run?'" McLeod said. "If you are, come Wednesday ready to work.’ That’s it."

McLeod was then asked if he made that challenge because he was sensing that some players weren't committed.

"Not at all, man, not at all," McLeod said. "I feel we all are playing and showing a lot of effort on the field ... The margin of error is very small in this game, and you can’t make mistakes. We have to eliminate those mistakes and be where we need to be."

But Cox seems to be on the verge of checking out. And it's becoming clear that Gannon will have to appease Cox or risk the consequences.

"I’m an aggressive player and that’s how I made my living, playing in the backfield and splitting double teams," Cox said. "I’m not used to double teams staying on me two, three yards down the field.

"That’s just frustration, and when you get frustrated and tired of 600, 700 pounds laying on you, you want to do something about it. Being the player I am, I can only take so much. I’m going to do something about it, and I’m going to be aggressive."

Cox will get his way. That means, either Gannon will change his scheme and let Cox attack, or Gannon's replacement will.

And that could happen relatively quickly. That was abundantly clear after another desolate defensive performance from Gannon to the players.

"Time’s running out," McLeod said. "We’re at a point in the season where we’re 2-5. Of course we didn’t want to be in this position, but obviously, time is running out. We have to make a stand, and we have to make a push."

Follow Martin Frank on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Fletcher Cox furious at Eagles' defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon

Recommended Stories

  • Fletcher Cox: Defense not what it’s been, you can’t be as aggressive

    Coaching changes are followed by scheme changes and the alterations to the defense in Philadelphia don’t seem to be a hit with veteran members of the team. The Eagles are 2-5 under new head coach Nick Sirianni and new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after Sunday’s 33-22 loss to the Raiders. The Raiders put up 442 [more]

  • Studs and duds from Colts’ 30-18 win over 49ers

    Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr lead the studs and duds from the Colts' 30-18 win over 49ers.

  • ‘We know who we are’: Inuit row raises questions over identity and ancestry

    Under Canada’s constitution, Indigenous groups have the right to self-govern – but there are fears that the recognition of NunatuKavut could weaken the authority of Inuit groups Members of the community travel by snowmobile on to the frozen sea ice to clean and skin a polar bear outside of Rigolet, Labrador. Photograph: Darren Calabrese For centuries, Inuit in Canada have thrived in the sprawling territory known as Inuit Nunangat – the homeland – which stretches from a thin sliver of land in the

  • John Harbaugh: Message from loss to Bengals same as it was after beating Chargers

    The last two weeks for the Ravens are a prime example of how quickly fortunes can change in the NFL. Week Six saw them rout the Chargers 34-6 to spark discussion about their place among the top teams in the AFC. Week Seven brought a very different result, however. The Bengals scored 28 straight points [more]

  • Report: 76ers stop fining Ben Simmons

    Ben Simmons has so far gotten his wish not to play for the 76ers despite being under contract four more years.

  • Doc Rivers reacts to Seth Curry’s big performance in win over Thunder

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers reacts to Seth Curry's big game in the win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

  • Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule explains why he benched Sam Darnold on Sunday

    Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule details Sam Darnold’s status as the team’s starter moving forward.

  • Hawks owner says Atlanta should be top free agent destination

    Other stars will want to play with Trae Young.

  • Knicks' Tom Thibodeau explains Julius Randle's extended minutes in blowout win over Magic

    Julius Randle played a team-high 30 minutes in the Knicks' blowout win over the Orlando Magic Friday night.

  • Ex-Eagles TE Zach Ertz shows off new Cardinals leadership role

    Zach Ertz's first game with the Cardinals couldn't have gone better, right down to an awesome postgame locker room moment. By Adam Hermann

  • Report: Jeff Bezos not interested in buying the Denver Broncos

    If the seven Bowlen siblings can’t come to an agreement that results in some of them buying out the rest of them (and there’s currently no reason to think they will), the team will be sold in 2022. So who would buy the Broncos? Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been identified as a potential suitor. [more]

  • The Celtics will be without two rotation pieces for Monday’s matchup with the Hornets

    The Celtics will be without to rotational pieces on Monday in Charlotte:

  • Texas Tech fires head coach Matt Wells

    Matt Wells amassed a 13-17 record at Texas Tech with a 7-16 mark in Big 12 play.

  • NYC Firefighters And Police Officers Join Thousands In Brooklyn Bridge March Against City Vaccine Mandate

    Thousands of protesters, including firefighters and police officers, tied up traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge this afternoon with a march against New York City’s Covid vaccine mandate. The policy covering some 50,000 workers comes after similar measures for health-care and education employees and takes effect on Friday afternoon. Anyone who does not comply with the […]

  • Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

    Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. Security forces opened fire on some of them, and three protesters were killed, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Committee, which also said 80 people were wounded. The takeover, which drew condemnation from the United Nations, the United States and the European Union, comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and just weeks before the military was supposed to hand the leadership of the council that runs the country over to civilians.

  • Lambeau Leap goes spectacularly wrong for Taylor Heinicke after would-be TD backfires

    Heinicke would probably like to have this one back.

  • Motivated by late father's words, Baker chases elusive crown

    Dusty Baker, then manager of the San Francisco Giants, had just left the stadium after a crushing loss to the Anaheim Angels in Game 7 of the 2002 World Series when he met up with his father. Johnnie B. Baker Sr. didn’t mince words. Nineteen years after that conversation and more than a decade since his dad's passing, Baker finally has a chance to prove wrong the father he loved so dearly.

  • Bottle cap skateboards promote recycling in Brazil

    Location: Rocinha favela, Rio De Janeiro, BrazilThis skateboard is made of around 500 bottle caps(SOUNDBITE) (English) CREATOR OF NA LAJE DESIGNS, ARIAN RAYEGANI, SAYING: "It's made 100% from recycling plastic that is collected, recycled and fabricated here in Rocinha."Na Laje Designs is a project created by Arian Rayeganiwho is a Canadian mechanical engineerThe project gives food donations in exchange for bottle caps"We are not a skateboard factory, it's bigger than this. We want to create a hub and a center of innovation for recycling here in Rocinha.”The caps are crushed, melted, then placed into a moldand "cooked" in an industrial pizza ovenEach skateboard takes an average of two hours to completeRayegani says the project helps to raise awareness about recycling“Rocinha produces 230 tons of garbage per day and there is no recycling and waste management locally here that actually deals with this implementation and that is what we want to do. Today we work on plastic but tomorrow we want to be able to recycle paper, metal, glass and beyond that. We want to bring the next generation, bring the kids here, to learn about it, to prevent the issue.”

  • Rich Bisaccia: Derek Carr has tremendous command of our offense

    The Raiders were on a two-game losing streak when Jon Gruden resigned as their head coach, but his departure has not been cause for continued struggles in Las Vegas. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia improved to 2-0 with Sunday’s 33-22 win over the Eagles and quarterback Derek Carr has been a big reason why the [more]

  • 49ers, Colts make NFL history with odd yardage stat in sloppy game

    In a sloppy edition of "Sunday Night Football," the 49ers and Colts made some history with an odd yardage stat.