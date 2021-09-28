Fletcher Cox’s fumble recovery in end zone ties the game

The Eagles turned over the ball on their first possession, with Jalen Hurts throwing an interception. Anthony Brown picked off the pass intended for Jalen Reagor.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Brown caught the ball at the 1-yard line before his momentum carried him into the end zone. Instead of a touchback, the Cowboys had to start the possession on their own 1.

Dak Prescott ran up the middle for 4 yards on first down, giving the Cowboys some breathing room. Or so they thought.

Javon Hargrave got to Prescott and hit the quarterback’s arm in the end zone. Fletcher Cox caught the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. It was ruled a strip-sack and fumble recovery for a touchdown, rather than an interception.

The Cowboys have had three possessions to one for the Eagles, but the score is tied 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

