Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was brought up in trade talks just before the deadline earlier this week. But no deal materialized for the veteran defender and he’ll remain with Philadelphia.

Though Cox recently criticized Philadelphia’s new defensive scheme under coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Cox said during a Friday press conference that he’s happy to continue his tenure with the Eagles.

“The bottom line is they wanted me here and I wanted to be here,” Cox said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “And at the end of the day I’m still an Eagle and I’m ready to go play on Sunday.”

Cox is in his 10th season with the Eagles, who drafted him with the 12th overall pick back in 2012. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl for six consecutive seasons.

In eight games, Cox has 12 total tackles with one tackle for loss, a sack, four quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery in 2021.

Fletcher Cox: The Eagles wanted me here and I wanted to be here originally appeared on Pro Football Talk