Fletcher Cox doesn't practice Wednesday, Lane Johnson limited

The Eagles played without defensive tackle Fletcher Cox for much of Week 12's win over the Bills and they might be without him again in Week 13.

Cox did not practice on Wednesday because of the groin injury that sidelined him last Sunday. That would be a significant loss against the 49ers, but defensive tackles Jordan Davis (hamstring) and Milton Williams (concussion) were able to work on a limited basis.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) did not practice and is expected to miss at least this week's game. Tight end Grant Calcaterra (ankle), safety Justin Evans (knee), and tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm) also missed practice.

Right tackle Lane Johnson said on Tuesday that he expects to return after missing last Sunday with a groin injury. He was limited in practice along with four of the team's top skill position players. Wide receivers A.J. Brown (thigh), Julio Jones (knee), and DeVonta Smith (knee) joined running back D'Andre Swift in that group.