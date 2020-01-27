Fletcher Cox: I definitely haven’t hit my ceiling

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox had one of the highlights of Sunday’s Pro Bowl when he took a lateral from Vikings safety Harrison Smith and took it 61 yards for a touchdown.

Cox feels there are a lot of big plays to come in his future. He just wrapped up his eighth season and will turn 30 this year after failing to make first- or second-team All-Pro for the second time in the last six years, but said that he believes he’s still rising as a player.

“I definitely haven’t hit my ceiling, man,” Cox said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

Cox was expected to team up with Malik Jackson on the interior of the Eagles defensive line, but Jackson went down for the year in the season opener. He thinks putting the tandem together is “really going to show a difference” on the field once the Eagles get back to business.