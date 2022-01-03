About a dozen Eagles tested positive for COVID-19 today.

NFL Network reports that the list of players who tested positive includes defensive lineman Fletcher Cox, tight end Dallas Goedert, center Jason Kelce, linebacker Genard Avery, safety Marcus Epps, guard Nate Herbig, running back Jordan Howard, cornerback Avonte Maddox, safety Rodney McLeod, running back Boston Scott, linebacker Alex Singleton and tight end Jack Stoll.

Because of the new COVID-19 protocols that make it easier for players to return after testing positive, it’s possible that everyone who tested positive today could play on Saturday against the Cowboys.

It’s also possible, however, that the outbreak will encourage the Eagles simply to play it safe this week and rest all their key players in a meaningless game against the Cowboys. The Eagles will be a wild card team and open the postseason on the road regardless of whether they win or lose against the Cowboys on Saturday.

Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, Jason Kelce among several Eagles to test positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk