Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert among Eagles activated from COVID reserve Monday

The Eagles are hopeful about getting running back Miles Sanders back from a broken hand for their playoff opener against the Bucs and they got 11 other players back from the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and tight end Dallas Goedert headline the list of players who will be available to play against the Bucs after sitting out of Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys. Linebacker Genard Avery, safety Marcus Epps, cornerback Avonte Maddox, safety Rodney McLeod, and linebacker Alex Singleton join Cox in returning to the defense.

Guard Nate Herbig and tight end Jack Stoll join running backs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott as the other offensive players back on the active roster.

The Eagles also placed wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, tight end Tyree Jackson, and offensive lineman Brett Toth on injured reserve. Running back Jason Huntley has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

