Fletcher Cox’s contract with Eagles will pay him $10 million in 2023

Fletcher Cox is staying put in Philadelphia, returning to the Eagles on a one-year, $10 million deal for 2023.

Fletcher Cox is coming back to the #Eagles for an 11th season after agreeing to terms on a one-year contract, an NFL source said.@AdamSchefter reports the deal is worth $10M and that the DT gave the team “a hometown discount.” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 15, 2023

Cox had seven sacks last season despite playing his lowest percentage of snaps since his rookie year, but the reduced playing time resulted in a more engaged, and efficient play at defensive tackle.

With Cox’s return, he’ll line up next to second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis, while Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat will assume the roles at defensive end.

More Eagles News and Notes!

