Fletcher Cox announces his retirement

Another Eagles fixture has announced his retirement.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was set to become a free agent this week, but he announced that he is ending his playing career in a social media post on Sunday. The move comes less than a week after center Jason Kelce announced his retirement.

Cox was a first-round pick in 2012 called it an "honor and privilege" to wear an Eagles uniform for the last 12 seasons and thanked Kelce along with other longtime teammates, others in the Eagles organization and the team's fans for what they've meant to him over the course of his career.

"I gave everything I had to this team and to this city," Cox wrote. "I don't know what's next for me, but I do know that I'm forever grateful for my time here in Philadelphia and with the Eagles organization."

Cox started 194 of the 200 regular season and playoff games he appeared in for the Eagles, including both of their Super Bowl appearances during his tenure, and is third in franchise history in games played behind Brandon Graham and Kelce. He was a first-team All-Pro once and a second-teamer on three occasions while making six Pro Bowls and cementing his place as one of the best players in Eagles history.