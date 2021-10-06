Fletcher Cox: 5 takeaways from Eagles DT discussing his role in Jonathan Gannon’s system

The Eagles have a Fletcher Cox problem and Wednesday, the star defensive tackle addressed his lack of production and his role in Jonathan Gannon’s defensive scheme.

Through four games, Cox has just five tackles, no sacks, no tackles for loss, and no quarterback hits.

Cox discussed his perceived regression on and here are five takeaways from the media session.

Cox admits his slow start

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Cox appeared to take the high road, embracing the accountability portion of this early disaster.

“I could be better. I know I can be better,” Cox said on Wednesday. “That’s a problem I have to fix. Embrace whatever we’re doing and make the best of it.”

Is Gannon utiizing Cox properly?

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) reacts as he goes off the field after the Eagles defeated the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cox’s usage rate is the main topic of discussion and literally an elephant in the room. Cox avoided discussing if he’s being used properly, but that is the question.

“Sometimes I play in the 3-technique, sometimes I play in the 4i,” Cox said. “It’s just one of them things where it’s hard to get settled in, in a game when you’re playing so many positions and doing so many things.”

Upon taking the job, Cox should have been the first player Gannon counseled about his scheme.

Gannon's lack of scheme

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 19: Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New England Patriots in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Speaking of the scheme.

After giving up 83-points over the past two weeks, Gannon was asked about his defensive scheme and his response was interesting.

“I don’t have a scheme. Our scheme should be to put our 11 guys on the field in the best position possible to succeed.”

Part of putting players in position to succeed is playing them to their strengths.

4. Is Cox playing to his strengths?

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

“We do a lot of different things,” Cox said. “All I can do is prepare for it week in and week out.”

Gannon said they like to move Cox around because he creates difficult and different matchups at different spots.

Cox seems to prefer a scheme that allows him to excel upfield.

5. Cox's future in Philadelphia

Oct 18, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (93) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) lineup against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ highest-paid player, Cox is the No. 84 ranked interior defensive lineman in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, while only being credited with just five total hurries this season.

He’s still among the most double-teamed defensive tackles in the NFL, but will Philadelphia want to pay the Pro Bowler in excess of $20 million to simply do that.

