Fletcher carries S. Illinois over Evansville 98-91

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- Armon Fletcher matched his career high with 34 points as Southern Illinois topped Evansville 98-91 on Wednesday night.

Sean Lloyd Jr. had 19 points for Southern Illinois (16-14, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Eric McGill added 15 points. Aaron Cook had 12 points and six rebounds for the visitors.

The 98 points were a season best for Southern Illinois.

Evansville put up 55 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Shea Feehan had 17 points for the Purple Aces (10-20, 4-13), who have now lost seven consecutive games. K.J. Riley added 16 points. Marty Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces on the season. Southern Illinois defeated Evansville 78-73 on Feb. 9. Southern Illinois finishes out the regular season against Illinois State at home on Saturday. Evansville finishes out the regular season against Valparaiso on the road on Saturday.

