Fleming's focus with the U.S. National Team Development Program: Red, White, Blue and greens

May 11—Maddox Fleming sits down each night with a notebook and a pen and makes a list.

It usually includes eggs, a protein shake and Fleming's least favorite item on the list, spinach. The Rochester native and likely high-round NHL Draft pick in 2022 tolerates spinach because he knows it's a small part of reaching his ultimate goal.

"I have a tub of spinach. I don't like it," Fleming said with a laugh. "If I put it in a shake or on eggs, things I like, it makes them taste bad, so I eat the spinach straight out of the tub."

Perhaps nothing Fleming has learned over the past year has been as valuable as has his new-found ability to choke down raw spinach.

Well, that in itself isn't the most valuable lesson the former Mayo Spartans and Shattuck St. Mary's hockey star has learned during his first season with the U.S. National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Michigan.

The spinach is part of it, though.

Fleming's inner drive to be the best hockey player in the world has led to an intense focus on fitness, health and eating and sleeping right.

That means leaving no detail unattended, which is where the notebook and pen come in. Each night, the Notre Dame commit makes an hour-by-hour list of everything he needs to eat the following day, as well as how much time he needs in the weight room.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to transform my body," said the 5-foot-11, 176-pound Fleming, who will move up from the USNTDP U17 team to the U18 team next fall. "There were times this year where I lacked physically. That's something I really want to take advantage of here. I've worked hard with our trainers. I have my meals down, everything I eat at every hour, from supplements to pre-skate and post-skate, and pre- and post-workout."

After a season of playing against players who are sometimes four years his elder — the USNTDP U17 team plays in the United States Hockey League, the top junior hockey league in the country — Fleming understands the importance of keeping his body in the best shape it can be. After a three-week visit home in Rochester next month, he'll stay in Michigan for a majority of the summer to work with USNTDP's trainers and nutritionists.

"I definitely think there's a noticeable difference, playing against guys who are (3-4 years) older," said Fleming, who had 10 goals and 20 assists in 39 games this season, while missing two months after having his appendix removed in early November. "You don't want to take that mindset into a game of 'these guys are physically ahead of us.' But when you're battling in front of the net or in the corners, those guys are physically bigger and older and more mature, and you have to do everything you can to win those battles.

"It's kind of like a spell-checker. You have to make sure your whole game is in check."

Fleming will likely be 18 when he arrives at Notre Dame, presumably in the fall of 2022. With the challenging non-conference schedule the Irish play, in addition to battling for a majority of the season in the Big Ten Conference, he'll be playing against guys who, in some cases, are as much as six years older than him. He'll get a taste of that next season, as well, as the USNTDP U18 team regularly schedules a half-dozen or more games against Division I college programs.

It's a challenge Fleming welcomes. It's also one he'll need to eat plenty of spinach to prepare for.

"Being able to transform my body is super important because it's something you can control," he said. "You can help it feel its best. I have it pretty much dialed in right now. ... Because we're lifting so much right now — we're not on the ice as much now that our season is over — our trainers will tell us we have to put all the right things in our body and get our 10 hours of sleep, otherwise you're beating your body down.

"I've taken a new respect for that side. If you listen to the guys at the top level, their body, that's their money-maker. To play that long at that level, you have to take care of yourself."