Fleming with career-high 31, Charleston Southern romps 79-60

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) -- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored a career-high 31 points with five 3-pointers and Charleston Southern was 12-of-22 from distance in a 79-60 romp at High Point on Saturday.

Fleming. making 11-of-20 shots, led a hot-shooting Buccaneers squad that was 56% shooting from the field and 55% from distance, sinking 12 3-pointers. Travis Anderson and Ty Jones finished with 12 points each for Charleston Southern (9-9, 3-3 Big South), Jones adding seven rebounds and six assists.

John-Michael Wright led High Point (4-14, 1-4) with 14 points, Eric Coleman added 13. The duo was a combined 1-for-9 from behind the 3-point arc, where the Panthers finished 2-for-20.

Charleston Southern plays Presbyterian at home on Thursday. High Point plays South Carolina Upstate on the road on Monday.

