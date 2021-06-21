Fleetwood's Morgan Shigo falls short in his bid to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Jun. 21—Morgan Shigo fell short in his bid to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Fleetwood grad, who advanced to the finals in the hammer throw, fouled all three attempts at the United States Track and Field Trials at Eugene, Ore., Sunday.

Rudy Winkler won the event at 82.71 meters. The two other American qualifiers were Daniel Haugh at 79.39 and Alex Young at 78.32.

Shigo posted the fourth-best distance at 74.39 in the preliminary round Friday. He failed to make the final eight during Sunday's competition.

The former Penn State standout entered the trials with a personal-best of 75.83 and needed to add close to 2 meters to have a chance at making it to Tokyo.

Shigo was a District 3 champion and PIAA runner-up in the shot put while at Fleetwood. He was an All-American at Penn State.