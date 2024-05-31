Fleetwood Town sign Virtue on a two-year contract

Virtue made 34 appearances for Blackpool across all competitions during their 2023-24 season [Getty Images]

Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Matty Virtue on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old will join the Cods from Blackpool at the conclusion of his current contract.

Virtue made 104 appearances for the Seasiders after signing from Liverpool in 2019.

"It's a pleasure to be here and like any player at this stage of the season, I can't wait to get going," Virtue told the club website.

"When I came to meet Charlie [Adam, Fleetwood Town's manager] and the rest of the coaching staff, they all blew me away with their vision for this football club.

"The values they have match mine and the way the team wants to operate, so for me it was no-brainer to come here."

Fleetwood Town, who are under new ownership after their former owner was jailed for fraud in July 2023, spent most of the 2023-24 season in the relegation zone and will be returning to the fourth tier of English football next season for the first time since 2002.