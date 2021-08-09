Fleetwood Mac stars reunited at Hipgnosis as Christine McVie sells catalogue

Fleetwood Mac on stage in concert performing live at Wembley in 2019 (Mirrorpix)

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie has joined fellow band member Lindsey Buckingham in selling her back catalogue to Hipgnosis.

The Don't Stop singer has sold a 115-song portfolio to the London-listed songs investment fund, which has been on a $2 billion-plus spending spree over the past three years and now owns 48 of 68 songs on Fleetwood Mac's most successful albums.

McVie is the fourth of the band’s five members to strike a song rights deal in the past year, as streaming numbers have hit record highs. Mega-hit The Chain, co-written by McVie, has been streamed more than 1 billion times across platforms.

Hipgnosis owns rights to back catalogues of stars from Michael Bublé to Shakira and takes in royalties when songs are streamed or used in films or adverts.

The fund has a market value of over £1.4 billion, and recently tapped investors for £156 million to fuel further acquisitions.

McVie said she is "thrilled" that the investor regards her "songs worthy of merit", and said: "I'd like to thank you all for your faith in me, and I'll do all I can to continue this new relationship and help in any way I can!"

Fund founder Merck Mercuriadis, a former manager to Beyoncé, hailed the deal and called McVie "one of the greatest songwriters of all time".

