Fleetwood football gives up last-minute touchdown, falls to Elizabethtown

Oct. 14—A late touchdown sunk Fleetwood on Friday night.

The Tigers allowed Elizabethtown quarterback Brayden Huber to connect with Ian Brosey on a 6-yard touchdown with 29 seconds remaining to lift the Bears to a 33-26 win over Fleetwood in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 game at Elizabethtown.

Tigers running back Czion Brickle scored the Tigers' first three touchdowns on runs of 5, 1 and 59 yards. He finished with 92 yards and the three scores on 15 carries.

Brickle's 59-yard touchdown gave Fleetwood a 20-19 lead late in the third quarter. Neither team led by more than one score at any point.

The Tigers (0-4, 3-5) extended their lead to 26-19 later in the third on a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown by Tristin McFarland. The ensuing two-point conversion was no good.

Elizabethtown (2-1, 2-6) responded in the fourth quarter, as Huber found Brosey for a 24-yard touchdown with more than 10 minutes remaining to tie it with the extra point.

The Bears finished with 225 yards passing.

Brickle finished with 92 yards on 15 carries and Mason Musitano had nine catches for 99 yards for Fleetwood.