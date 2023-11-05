Fleetwood defeats Camp Hill, repeats as District 3 Class 2A boys soccer champion

Nov. 4—MECHANICSBURG — A fast start helped Fleetwood capture its second straight district title on Saturday.

The top-seeded and defending champion Tigers scored two goals in the first eight minutes before cruising to a 5-1 win over second-seeded Camp Hill in the District 3 Class 2A boys soccer final at Cumberland Valley's Eagle View Middle School.

"It's awesome," Fleetwood coach Keith Schlegel said. "We put a lot of hard work in all year."

The district championship is the Tigers' 15th and second in as many years after they beat Lancaster Catholic last year. Five players scored for Fleetwood in the win.

"It means a lot to go back-to-back in the district championship," Tigers senior captain Nate Herb said. "We got to them early."

Herb opened the scoring just over three minutes into the game, collecting a rebound off the crossbar and scoring with a header to make it 1-0. Junior Justin Hartline took the initial shot and was credited with the assist.

"Any time you score goals early in the soccer game, it definitely helps you," Schlegel said. "You just got to maintain that."

Fleetwood (22-1) added to its lead less than four minutes later as junior Davin Millisock scored on a free kick from 21 yards to make it 2-0.

"Getting those first two goals in the first 10 minutes really led us today," Herb said. "It settled in a lot of our young guys too."

The Tigers doubled their lead just before halftime. Senior William Maurek scored off an assist from Herb. Four minutes later, senior Josh Avila scored off an assist from Millisock to make it 4-0.

"They just put the work in," Schlegel said. "They are good kids."

The Lions (17-2-2) got on the board early in the second half when as Lorenzo Lici scored on a penalty kick.

Fleetwood outshot Camp Hill 9-7.

The Tigers sealed it late in the second half with a goal from junior Owen Bice. Senior Carson Brey had the assist.

Fleetwood goalie Wylie Loy had six saves and Lions goalie Mac Sarf made four saves. While both teams will continue their postseason run in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs, the Tigers are hungry to chase another title.

They will open the state playoffs Tuesday.

"We have really good ballplayers," Schlegel said. "They want to win championships and they want to win games."