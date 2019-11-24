Flea flicker puts Seahawks up 7-3

There will be a lot of flea flickers in family football games this Thursday and the Seahawks got a jump on Thanksgiving Day fun on Sunday.

Russell Wilson handed the ball to Chris Carson, who flipped the ball back to Wilson as Malik Turner beat Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod down the field. Wilson dropped the ball into his hands for a 33-yard touchdown that put the Seahawks up 7-3 in the first quarter.

Wilson is 3-of-4 for 71 yards, although the first Seattle possession ended when Josh Sweat sacked him for an eight-yard loss.

The Eagles had a prime opportunity to score a touchdown of their own when a bad Michael Dickson punt gave them the ball in Seattle territory. An odd-looking throw by Carson Wentz on third down from the 10-yard-line went incomplete and forced them to settle for a field goal, however.