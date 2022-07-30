Flawless Finau, relentless Pendrith among five takeaways from Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Classic

We’re 18 holes away from crowning the second to last winner of the PGA Tour regular season. Tony Finau, who won last week’s 3M Open, is in position to win for the second straight week. If he goes on to raise the trophy, he’d become the first player to do so in back-to-back weeks since Patrick Cantlay in 2021 (BMW Championship, Tour Championship).

Right by his side is Taylor Pendrith who, to his credit, didn’t back down from the challenge Saturday, staying with Finau stride for stride. He tied the big man with a birdie at the last. Both players sit at 21 under.

Cameron Young, who finished solo second at The Open in his last start, is also right there thanks to a Friday 62 and Saturday 65. He’s four back.

Here are five takeaways from the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Flawless Finau

Tony Finau celebrates after chipping in for birdie on the par-4 second hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

You know how people talk about “being in the zone?” So locked in that everything comes easy.

Well, that’s right where Tony Finau is at the moment.

After 54 holes in Detroit, the three-time Tour winner has yet to make a bogey and his game looks to be in complete cruise control.

21 birdies, has hit 85 percent of fairways, and 50 of 54 greens in regulation. That’ll do.

Taylor Pendrith isn't afraid...yet

Taylor Pendrith tees off on the par 3 eleventh hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, it was a Saturday. But Taylor Pendrith didn’t seem affected by the moment. He went shot for shot with Tony Finau, one of the best players in the world, all day long.

The Canadian made eight birdies, including a great roll at the last, and looks poised to do it again Sunday.

However, the final 18 are a different story. The stakes are bigger, and so are the nerves.

It’ll be interesting to see how he handles the final group on a Sunday at a PGA Tour event. Worth noting, he’s won twice on PGA Tour Canada.

If anyone is going to come from behind, it'll be Cameron Young

Cameron Young hits his second shot on the par-4 second hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

All Cameron Young does is play quality golf.

He has made 16 starts in 2022. He has finished inside the top 20 50 percent of the time and has been T-3 or better five times in his last 13 starts. And he’s doing it again in Detroit.

After posting the low round of the day Friday (63), Young fired a 7-under 65 Saturday to get into solo third.

On the year, the Wake Forest product ranks eighth in birdie or better percentage. If anyone is going to post a 63 Sunday to come from behind and win, it’ll be the future 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year (I don’t see any way he doesn’t win it).

Big move from the defending champion

Cam Davis hits out of the par-4 8th hole bunker during Round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Thurs, July 28, 2022.

Cam Davis, who’s coming off a T-16 performance at the 3M Open, reclaimed some of the form he had last season during his win at the RMC on Saturday.

After rounds of 68-73 to make the weekend on the number, Davis made eight birdies, including a stretch of three straight at Nos. 6, 7, and 8, for a third-round 7-under 65. His day could have been even better, but he bogeyed the par-4 last.

When he walked off the golf course, he was tied for fourth. He now sits T-16, 11 back.

Max Homa is going to be a great announcer

Max Homa joined Colt Knost and Amanda Renner on the par-3 15th to call some golf Saturday afternoon, and it was awesome.

The back and forth he had with Knost was fantastic, proving that Homa will be a stellar announcer later in life if that’s what he decides to do after his playing career is finished.

His best comment came when asked about Rory Sabbatini.

"Would you say you lost yourself on the back a little bit? "Oh God, ok, I think you're losing yourself right now" 😂@maxhoma23 joined @ColtKnost and @Amanda_Balionis to recap his third round @RocketMortgage pic.twitter.com/5g0GN6vCuh — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) July 30, 2022

