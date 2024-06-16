Flavius Daniliuc: "Everything is being done to make us feel at home"

Making Euro 2024 with faith and family behind him

UEFA Euro 2024 is well underway, with our Red Bulls already in action after Luka Sucic's tournament debut. We are all looking forward to Austria's first clash, of course. On Monday 17 June (live on ServusTV) at 21:00 CEST, Austria are facing World Cup finalists France – and one of our boys will be there in Flavius Daniliuc. We spoke with our 23-year-old defensive specialist ahead of the clash.

Flavius Daniliuc's UEFA EURO 2024 interview

How much are you looking forward to the first match?



"I really can't wait! We prepared well as a team, tactically, physically and mentally. I think we can state that the Austrian team are well ready for this tournament."



You had two free days before your arrival in Berlin, how did you use them?



"I was with my family in Vienna, stayed with my parents and spent time with my brothers. That was a great chance to recharge batteries, it was like a short holiday for me and was really pleasant. I went to a church close to us in Vienna in order to increase my belief - they were really useful days for me."



How are things in your headquarters and how much are you looking forward to the Rod Stewart concert?



"Things are really nice at the HQ. Everything is being done to make us players feel at home. We have our own rooms with pictures from the team and a foot mat with our name, which says 'welcome' on it! Such small touches are really nice. The training pitches are really good, too.



It was a great honour to go to the Rod Stewart concert. The coach really wanted us to do something different two days before we kick off and clear our minds so that we are fully focused for the match."

Everyone gets on really well together in the team, you can see that straight away.

Is there anyone in the team you have a particularly close relationship with? Who do you share a room with?

"We all have individual rooms, and I think that is very good. Everyone can decide for themselves when they want to go to bed, and we all have privacy. Everyone gets on really well in the team, you can just see that. As for who I spend the most time with, it's probably Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene and Maximilian Entrup. I have played in the youth national teams with Nici Seiwald and Alex Prass, so I am very close to them too. Marco Grüll used to play with my brother, so we get on very well."

How was it for you to face Strahinja and Petar in a friendly match?



"Strahinja scored, so I congratulated him straight after the match. I chatted briefly with Petar too. I was really pleased that he made it into the 26-man squad. Given the competition in attacking positions for Serbia, it is a special achievement for him to be there. I hope that they can play as well as possible in the Euros."



How is to have Onur Cinel in your coaching team after he was your interim coach in the final weeks of our season?



"It's a very good relationship with Onur, not only with me but also with the entire team. He gets on really well with everyone and always gives us the right instructions. I have the feeling that he is in a superbly gelled coaching team, knows his role precisely and carries it out perfectly - and that is reflected in the success of the team."

Ww are just taking one step after the other at the moment.

What do you think of your group stage opponents? What is the overall aim?

"I think we have the most difficult group in the tournament. France and the Netherlands are the two big favourites, and Poland are a strong team too. Nonetheless, we are aiming to make it past the group stage and into the last 16. We are taking one step after the other at the moment, and we will see how we end up."

All our boys' fixtures

Austria: Daniliuc

vs. France (17.06.), vs. Poland (21.06.), vs. Netherlands (25.06.)

Croatia: Sucic

vs. Spain (0-3), vs. Albania (19.06.), vs. Italy (24.06.)

Serbia: Pavlovic, Ratkov

vs. England (16.06.), vs. Slovenia (20.06.), vs. Denmark (25.06.)

UEFA EURO 2024 on free TV

All the matches at the 2024 European championship, including those featuring our boys, can be seen on free TV in Austria! ServusTV is to broadcast 31 of the 51 matches live and exclusively, including all of the matches of the Austrian national team. The remaining games are on ORF 1.